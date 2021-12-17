The hype lately is capricious and, after the experience in Nyon, it is funny and attractive at the same time that Real Madrid is paired again with Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey. Once again the shadow of José Juan, that 40-year-old goalkeeper who grew incredibly huge against Madrid and threatens once again with another historic night for Alcoy.

But Madrid has already learned lessons after the Alcorconazo and Alcoyanazo, and I am sure that Ancelotti will watch the video of that match several times to know what mistakes cannot be made again. It will be an occasion for us to finally see Lunin, a goalkeeper tested in the U-20 team in Ukraine, where he was world champion, but we have not been able to see just here. And an occasion also to see the Nacho, Vallejo, Marcelo, Camavinga, Isco, Antonio Blanco, Lucas Vázquez, Mariano, Hazard … and Bale.

All of them will have to help so that this affront is not repeated in the club’s history, since we already know that Alcoyano has more morals than anyone else, as its legend says, but this Ancelotti’s Madrid cannot make concessions in their fight to win. all possible titles. Let’s not forget that Carletto also became famous for winning the Cup against Barça at the Mestalla, with Bale’s historic goal alongside Bartra., and that prestige he wants to reissue this year with a national treble together with the League and the Spanish Super Cup that will be played in Saudi Arabia in January.

If Madrid win those three titles and have a big participation in the Champions League, it will be a perfect season, and Ancelotti knows it. Madrid is not going to throw this Cup away. Things have changed. He will compete for it until the end, if necessary. José Juan, just in case take that day off, crack …