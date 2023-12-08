After approximately a year and a half of being out of circulation due to two knee injuries, the Mexican center forward from Club Deportivo Guadalajara was able to return to activity for at least a few minutes in the second leg quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The player finally recovered and is ready to start the Clausura 2024 tournament, so he already has a suitor to make him change his scene, there is talk of the Cruz Azul Football Club who would be interested in the services of the young forward according to information from the journalist Juan Hernandez.
In La Noria the movements have already begun and its goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado He was sent to FC Juárez, likewise, Oscar ‘Rabbit’ Pérez he left the sports management that he will assume Ivan AlonsoIn addition, they are also looking for their new technical director.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The source indicates that the footballer would be one of the players that La Noria would be interested in to reinforce their offensive, a position that has been one of the most questioned in recent semesters where they have not found their goal man.
Nevertheless, José Juan Macías He would be clear about his position of staying in Verde Valle where he would seek to regain his confidence and recover his best level, because at the end of the day he owes some of the time lost to the red and white team and what better way than to try to return to his best form at the club. Where it appeared.
In this way, the player has no intention of leaving the Guadalajara club, since in addition, he still has a living dream of returning to the Old Continent for revenge, after his failure in Getafe. If he stays on pace, he could regain ownership in the Sacred Flock.
#José #Juan #Macías #aroused #interest #Liga #team
Leave a Reply