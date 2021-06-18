José Juan Macías is one of the Mexican footballers to follow within the MX League and with the greatest future projection at the forefront of the Mexican National Team, so it is not surprising that there is a lot of talk about what can happen to the player and his possible departure to football in Europe if he does a good Olympics in Tokyo.
However, speculation has been more than reality for the Mexican forward, who is currently going through a low level that is already in the pre-Olympic in Guadalajara took him to the bench and, also within Chivas, Víctor Manuel Vucetich made him eat the bench in a couple of games, which speaks of the bad moment that the Mexican has today.
These bad games that Macías has given, now also on the tour that the Olympic Selection had in Marbella, They would charge a bill to the Mexican striker who would not go to the Tokyo Olympics because of the poor level he has shown.
For this reason Jaime Lozano has opted for Henry Martin, striker for the Águilas del América who can cover the position of forward since José Juan Macías continues to show a low level. This would be terrible for the striker who had the breath to shine in Tokyo and thus make the leap for football in Europe, but the reality is very different right now and his position is in doubt.
