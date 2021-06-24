Without a doubt, the biggest surprise in this transfer market in Mexican football has been given by Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara with the departure of José Juan Macías towards soccer in Europe, hand in hand with Getafe, the Chivas forward will fulfill his dream of playing in the football of the old continent in La Liga in Spain.
It ends up being a surprising signing since it happens from one moment to the next and, above all, why the player does not leave Chivas in direct sale, but instead one year loan with option to buy, something that seemed impossible in Chivas just a few months ago where only the forward was mentioned would leave the team as a definitive sale.
Yes indeed, Getafe paid a high price for the player’s loan who will arrive for 1 year with an option to buyHowever, something that is quite striking is the fact that the player will arrive signed by the subsidiary team of the Spanish team and not by the first team, at least by mere procedure.
The 21-year-old player would arrive signed by Getafe’s subsidiary team so that the team can have more reinforcements or even last-minute players can arrive in GetafeHowever, all its development will take place in the Getafe first team and it can be used by Michel González without any problem in the first team as the tournament progresses.
