José Juan Macías’ career has seriously stalled. The striker forced his departure to Europe by all means, where he lived six months of horror and oblivion within Getafe, a club with which he did not play a single hundred minutes in a full semester. After said failed loan, the Mexican had to take a step back with Chivas, but said return has been a nightmare, since the forward has been out for two years due to serious injuries.
The reality is that the forward has gone from being one of Mexico’s most important promises to one of its biggest disappointments. At the moment the brilliance that he had in his youth stage has faded and there is no doubt that the forward will do everything in his power to rekindle his fire. Now, everything indicates that the ‘9’ is ready to return to the fields and the rest today remains in the hands of Chivas coach, Paunovic.
José Juan was active yesterday with the Chivas reserve team, Tapatío, playing for about 30 minutes, showing that his health is no longer a problem. The medical discharge is already in the hands of the player, but the sporting discharge will be given by Veljko Paunovic, since it will be the team’s coach who will assess the sporting status of the Mexican striker and decide whether to take him into account for the quarter-final round where the team from Guadalajara will face the Pumas first at home and closing with a visit.
