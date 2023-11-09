José Juan Macías ready to return to sporting activity

Chivas went from signing a horror tournament to a rebirth that no one within Liga MX saw coming for the Verde Valle team. The club was on a tightrope and everything indicates that the chaos of indiscipline and the possible departure of Paunovic will be the blow that would put the Verde Valle team on the canvas. Curiously, said crisis was the solution for the man from Guadalajara, because from Of these, everything has been reconstruction and improvement within the Guadalajara team.
For more news about Liga MX
After their victory over Cruz Azul, Chivas secured a direct place in the next league and it is expected that the flock faces the final stretch with good sporting inertia and also a positive state of mind, in addition to a locker room that seems to have smoothed out rough edges and closed rows. In case something was missing in favor of the flock, Guadalajara could face the final stretch with everything and “reinforcement” included, since José Juan Macías is ready to return to the playing fields.
Macías is one hundred percent ready, this in terms of health. Now, between the rest of this week, the break due to FIFA dates and the Play-In games, Chivas will have more than three weeks to put the forward in high-performance tests with the reserve team and in inter-squads to define if José Juan can the sporting rhythm that Paunovic requires to take him into account for the call for the quarterfinals. Now it is a matter of work, not recovery for Macías.
#José #Juan #Macías #ready #return #sporting #activity