Last Wednesday began the information about the departure of the striker from Chivas del Guadalajara Jose Juan Macías Getafe in the Spanish league. This is good news for the team and the Atletico fans; however, your departure would be premature, as you are not yet ready to leave and that could cost you a bill.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Only in the last season, Jose Juan Macías went unnoticed with the Sacred Flock, even a sector of fans of the team requested their departure from another institution, this due to their poor performance in front of Chivas. In 15 games he could only score 6 goals and a goal against, adding 1033 minutes.
The level of ‘JJ’ is so low for the moment, that his last goal was made on March 3, when the chiverío was measured against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro. When no one expected his departure from Mexico, now he will be able to fulfill his dream come true, which is military power in some squad in the Old Continent, although, if he does not raise his level of play, he will end up being a signing with more pain than glory.
TO Jose Juan Macías He lacked blanking out, being constant in Chivas, if football were of merit, Alexis vega He has greater credentials to go out and try his luck on the other side of the pond. Here you can simply talk about ‘levers’ and ‘contacts’ so that the signing of the forward to Getafe is being carried out. I hope the footballer wakes up and puts the name of Mexico at the top, so that it is not one more signing of those who do not progress and who end up passing with more pain than glory.
Leave a Reply