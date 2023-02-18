José Juan Macías has had a career with very pronounced ups and abysmal falls. At 23 years old, the forward who emerged from the basic forces of Chivas de Guadalajara has lived through it all: success in the MX League at a very young age, the responsibility of carrying the attack of the Sacred Flock, a failure in European soccer, injuries , injuries and more injuries.
Through a statement shared on their social networks, Chivas indicated that their center forward suffered a new injury, just when it was thought that he could return to activity, and he will miss eight to nine months after the total tear of the anterior cruciate ligament.
In June 2022, JJ Macías suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee, an injury that sidelined him from the courts for seven months. The Guadalajara youth squad has seen his progression slow down due to his lack of play, poor decision-making, but, above all, due to injuries.
Macías painted to be an export striker and a future starter for the Mexican National Team, however, his process has been abruptly interrupted due to physical discomfort. The only silver lining in this case is that JJ is still very young and might have time to pull himself together and have a productive career.
In his three stages with Chivas de Guadalajara, Macías has made 86 appearances, scored 27 goals and has provided one assist. According to the Transfermarkt portal, his approximate market value is 5 million euros.
