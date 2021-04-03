José Joel, the eldest son of the remembered ‘Príncipe de la Canción’, José José, published a video on his Instagram account to alert his followers about the existence of cyber criminals who would be taking advantage of their fans in order to take money from them.

“ I inform you that, in these last days, criminals and usurpers are using my name to reach all of you and cause you harm: ask you for money ”, Explained the artist. “When you know perfectly well that I don’t handle myself like this,” he added

The mexican singer He assured that one of the fake accounts has already been eliminated. However, he was concerned about the existence of other accounts that continue to circulate on social networks, as the Police have not yet been able to remove them.

“The fraudulent account we came across is José Joel 9990, which, thanks to the support of the Cyber ​​Police, we have now managed to download and remove. But we are also realizing that two or more accounts arise with the purpose, I repeat, to make me look bad and to take advantage of you ”, was the message he left to his followers.

A day before, he had already published on his Instagram account a message for his fans where he warned that if they received a private message from an account with his name, they would ignore it, since it was false. In turn, he added that the authorities were already pending the case.

José José’s son denounces network scams to steal money from followers

Jose Joel He has reiterated to his public that they do not accept the requests on his behalf and emphasized that they report these cases to the Cyber ​​Police so that these criminals do not take advantage of their good faith.

