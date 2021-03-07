At the gates of the final of I am, great battles 2021, Carlos Burga, impersonator of José José, spoke with a meaningful message through social networks.

In his latest post of Instagram, the Peruvian impersonator reflected on the effort he gave during the contest to be considered one of the finalists, despite the criticism he received for an alleged favoritism.

In addition, he thanked his family for supporting him in this stage that marks a new achievement in his artistic career.

“I have come a long way, but there is still a long way to go. Nothing is easy when you set out to make your dreams come true, nothing is easy when you have to go from below to go far, “he began.

He assured that he is not afraid of the challenges that are presented to him. “But nothing daunts me and I will continue to fight, although against the current, at times, but with the healthiest and most firm conviction that I have to fulfill what I ever set out to do,” he added.

“With mistakes, with successes, with these hands that support me and help me get up when I feel myself falling: my family,” Carlos Burga’s message ended, ‘Jose jose‘. Next to this he placed an image where several joined hands appear.

The copycat went on to the final of I am, great battles after defeating ‘La India’ in a tough battle on Friday, March 5. Along with him will compete ‘Dyango’, ‘Marilyn Manson’, ‘Adele’ and ‘Juan Luis Guerra’.

