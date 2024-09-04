América is going through its most complex period in the Jardine era. After failing in the Leagues Cup, the club has had a chaotic return to the Liga MX, going into the FIFA date with a serious injury that left them with a beating at the hands of the Cruz Azul machine. Between injuries and game losses, André has constantly corrected his starting eleven and despite this, there is a name that lives in the coach’s eternal discard list, it is José Iván Rodríguez, who arrived as a reinforcement in the market.
With the third part of the tournament underway, to date the ‘boss’ has not added a single minute in Liga MX with Jardine’s América. José Iván arrived from León on loan in adverse sporting conditions for the player, since in his previous club he had already been relegated to the bench and now that he plays in the ranks of the champion, his role with the eagles is even worse than the one he had with ‘la fiera’.
José Iván is a holding midfielder, an area in which América had Jonathan dos Santos as a regular starter and Richard Sánchez as a replacement option. In addition, after Rodríguez arrived at the club, those from Coapa signed Alan Cervantes who has been active, leaving the ‘boss’ as the fourth option on the list for the backbone and, barring a miracle, his role in the team will hardly change.
