José Ignacio Latorre (Barcelona, ​​1959), director of the Singapore Center for Quantum Technologies and renowned scientific popularizer, believes that the measures adopted by some governments to confront the virus may set a bad precedent. “My great fear is that the excuse of a virus serves to suppress freedoms on many other occasions. The correct way, in my opinion, is to educate, to force televisions to give the correct information. It would seem much finer to me than imposing prohibitions. Cutting freedoms sets a precedent, ”he says. In the midst of a health crisis, the scientist sees great potential in quantum technology to, for example, develop medicines. “The quantum computer in principle is like having a laboratory where you could go testing the molecules, the variants and what effects they have. Today we do not have that. We can only synthesize, modify and test them in a laboratory and that takes an impressive time, ”he explains.

