Enrique Vazquez

Guadalajara / 18.09.2021 16:10:12

José Hernández Claire died today of a heart attack. The news that soon began to circulate on the networks was ratified by the photographer Mónica Cárdenas who recently invited him and his children to participate in the exhibition “He came to the inauguration of the exhibition that is currently exhibited at the Antigua Presidencia Cultural Center in Chapala, which we did with impressions from Musee Art on August 7 with his family. We are dismayed, we still do not know where they will watch him” said Cárdenas, who regretted his death and said he felt very sad.

Friends of Hernández Claire have begun to mourn his death on social networks. José Hernández Claire was born on April 30, 1949 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. He studied photography at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York from 1978 to 1982. He has participated in more than 50 individual exhibitions and more than 100 group exhibitions throughout the world, in countries such as Hungary, Switzerland, Belgium, Cuba, United Kingdom , France, Canada, Lebanon, Spain and of course Mexico. His work belongs to important international collections: the Elysee Museum in Switzerland; the National Library of Paris, the Nicephore-Niepce Museum in Chalon-Sur-Saone in France, the Portland Museum of Art in the United States, the Hungarian Museum of Photography (M + M Auer Collection) in Switzerland.

In 2001 he was appointed a fellow of the John Simon Guggenheim Foundation in New York, USA. In 2000 he obtained the Projects and / or Investments Grant. In 1992 he received the King of Spain International Photojournalism Prize in Madrid. In 1993, 1997 and 2006 he obtained the grant from the National System of Creators of the FONCA in Mexico. In 1996 he obtained a scholarship from the Mother Jones Foundation in San Francisco, United States. In 1989 Grant for Creators and Artists FONCA. In 1988 he was awarded the WHO-OMS Ambassador Award in the International Photography Contest. His work has been published in important magazines in Mexico and abroad. In 1985 Nikon Scholarship and First Place in Photojournalism The Maine Photographic Workshops, Rockport, Maine, United States. In 1984 CMF-INBA Grant for the production of the Photographic Essay. Cuartoscuro Award for Career 2014.

