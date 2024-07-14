In den Sechzigern entstand ein gewagtes Projekt mitten im Dschungel, die Transamazônica, eine Straße, die auf 4000 Kilometern Asphalt Atlantik und Pazifik verbinden sollte, bis zur Grenze Perus. Zu diesem Projekt gehörte der Plan, den Urwald im Dienst des Kapitals nutzbar zu machen, für Minen, Weideflächen, Kraftwerke abzuholzen, gewissermaßen zu kolonisieren, bevor es andere taten. Zu den zahllosen Arbeitern, die daran mitwirkten, gehörten auch viele Lkw-Fahrer, die unter hohen Risiken über Tausende Kilometer Material transportierten, im Schlamm und in Schlaglöchern stecken blieben, die Nächte durch fuhren und sich mit Speed oder Kokain wachhielten.

Voller harter Urteile

Um einen dieser Männer geht es in José Henrique Bortolucis Buch „Was von meinem Vater bleibt“. Bortoluci hat im Coronajahr 2021 angefangen, seinen Vater zu interviewen und dessen Geschichte aufzuschreiben, die zugleich eine Geschichte über die brasilianische Arbeiterklasse ist, über die radikale Expansion dieser Zeit. Das Buch hat in Brasilien viele Leser gefunden, was grundsätzlich schon etwas Besonderes ist in einem Land, in dem Lesen immer noch als Luxus gilt, den man sich leisten können muss. Die perfekt temperierten Buchhandlungen in den Millionenstädten erzählen davon. Bortolucis internationaler Erfolg ist auch deshalb etwas Besonderes, weil es sich bei seinem Buch nicht um einen Krimi im Stil Patrícia Melos handelt, nicht um poetische Introspektive in der Tradition Clarice Lispectors, sondern um eine Art Memoir mit Theorieansatz, das voller harter Urteile über sein Land und die Vorstellung von unbegrenztem Wachstum steckt.

Man kann den Soziologen Bortoluci, geboren im Jahr 1984, als Brasilien seine Demokratie nach Jahren der Militärdiktatur wiederbekam, auf seiner Lesereise durch Europa treffen, zum Beispiel in Leipzig. Er wartet schon vor seinem Hotel und raucht und sieht dabei drahtig und unbescholten aus, um ihn herum Bildschirme und Hinweise auf das nächste EM-Spiel. Für Fußball interessiert sich Bortoluci aber gar nicht, dafür umso mehr für Sprache, wie er sagt. Sitzt ein paar Minuten später in einem Café vor einem Stück Nusskuchen, spricht ein freundliches amerikanisches Englisch, zitiert Roland Barthes und Annie Ernaux. In den letzten Monaten hat er in Paris gelebt, Französisch kann er auch. Für sein Buch hat Bortoluci Dialekt und Sprachrhythmus seines Vaters, der in längeren Passagen zu Wort kommt, akribisch verschriftlicht, was auf Portugiesisch sehr authentisch, in der Übersetzung vor allem engagiert klingt: „Von Nestor weiß ich auch, wie man auf dem Lkw-Auspuff grillt. Oben auf der Auspuffanlage sitzt eine Platte, die glühend heiß wird. (…) Wenn man da morgens oben drauf ein Stück Fleisch festgebunden hat, ist es mittags, wenn man angehalten hat, durch gewesen. Und das schmeckt lecker, richtig lecker.“

The Brazilian sociologist José Henrique Bortoluci Basso Cannarsa/Opale/Laif

This Bortoluci senior, known as Didi, is the absent father who brings his son fabulous stories from the road, about giant birds in the jungle and rams that hitchhike, but who also takes the whole burden of the working class with him on his travels. He was born in 1943 as the fifth child in a rural area of ​​São Paulo. He finished school after four years, and from then on he worked, first on the family farm and then, at the age of 22, as a long-distance truck driver. He helped build the airport in Manaus and the nuclear power plant in Angra dos Reis, the enormous symbols of Brazil’s economic power. He drove all night long when a load would otherwise spoil. He smoked and listened to loud music so as not to fall asleep and drive into a tree. One section of the Transamazônica was a straight line for 500 kilometers, “a forest tunnel without a gas station or any village or anything along the way.” Believes in camaraderie and the sin of laziness.

In his late 40s, Bortoluci senior became seriously ill, but continued to invest in his vehicles, watched as his earnings were swallowed up by maintenance costs and fuel, and did not give up hope of financial security, a hope that was also brought with them by his European grandparents, who settled in Brazil as farmers and, instead of a new start, found themselves in a life dominated by racism and patriarchy, as Bortoluci writes mercilessly. After all, weren’t they the ones who replaced the labor of slaves, admittedly under slightly better conditions than the descendants of indigenous people or enslaved Africans because of their skin color, but of course with no chance of breaking through the “hierarchy of origin”?

20 percent of the Amazon region has been destroyed since 1970

It is a remarkable perspective on Brazil, a country borne of pride in cultural diversity, tolerance and a belief in meritocracy. Especially from someone who ultimately benefited, who as a child felt the changes brought about by the new constitution in 1988, whose generation experienced the opportunities for a while, the slow and steady progress in social conditions, and who now sits in Leipzig with nut cake. Bortoluci was a good student, an avid collector of scholarships, top places in competitions and certificates of honor, and his success was, as he says, a family project.

And although Bortoluci repeatedly emphasizes the personal approach of his story, the need to give a voice to his father, who later also suffered from cancer, and to abandon his sociological perspective, in his book he nevertheless provides the necessary context to understand the significance of this story of the tireless striving of an entire country, a striving for roads and stadiums, for speed, for purchasing power and capital.

20 percent of the Amazon region has been destroyed since 1970 with the help of “my dad’s road,” as Bortoluci called the Transamazônica as a child. The deforestation and expulsions progressed particularly quickly during the military regime, the annihilation of centuries-old cultures, the construction of cities in the rainforest, which today contribute more to global warming than the whole of Chile, as well as more poverty and greater inequality than in any other region in Brazil. This destruction did not even bring about an improvement in the quality of life. The death of more than 8,000 inhabitants in the Amazon region during these years, like many other atrocities, was repressed after the end of the dictatorship. Bortoluci speaks of the “pain of progress,” which Brazilians readily accepted for many years. “Ask a Brazilian whether the Amazon is important to them. Of course they will say yes.”

Dieser Text stammt aus der Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung.





The turn-off from his father’s highway into the dark areas of the rainforest, the little-examined memories of despotism and greed, are merely a sideshow in his story, says Bortoluci. But one whose protagonists, whose winners and losers are hard to put down, especially if you know the role of the region in global climate regulation, the connections that arose from the years of mass deforestation, including in the direction of Europe.

And the sociologist Bortoluci shows something else in passing: the trauma of a global pandemic under a president who does not believe in the importance of scientific work, the years in which many Brazilians felt completely at the mercy of their government. Writing, says Bortoluci, was his cry of despair during this time. At the end of a season of fires in the Amazon region, a huge dark cloud arched over São Paulo, for the author and many others an allegory of the destruction of the jungle, of a “sea of ​​garbage dumps that washes away entire villages, the mercury poisoning of the indigenous peoples of the Amazon and a presidential election that turned every form of tragedy into a reason to celebrate.”

Hope returned

That was in 2023. A different president is now in power. When Bortoluci had finished with his father story, Lula da Silva was elected, a representative of the left who had been accused of many things in his long presidential career, who was also in prison on suspicion of corruption, but who had reduced deforestation in the rainforest during his time in government. Hope was back to preserve at least what was left of the rainforest.

When it comes to the situation of the people in the country, Bortoluci is less hopeful. His students in São Paulo resemble European youth in their fatalism, the realization that the time when things seemed to be going uphill is over. In a country where resources are supposedly infinite, the landscape is so overwhelming, and the idea of ​​unlimited growth is so deeply rooted, the climate grief, the pain of the end of growth, the “poison of inequality” are now particularly noticeable. Bortoluci’s father’s story contributes to these insights. It documents the change. But it also opens up new spaces.