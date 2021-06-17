José Luis Gutiérrez, new addition to the technology area of ​​PRISA Media. CARLOS ROSILLO / CARLOS ROSILLO

PRISA Media (EL PAÍS publishing group) has appointed José Gutiérrez as the new general director of Solutions, Digital and Technology. “With this incorporation, the group reaffirms its commitment to digital transformation and the new structure of transversal platforms, which allows PRISA’s assets to be maximized, expanding the scope of content on a global scale and seeking synergies to generate innovative digital products with other interest groups ”, according to a statement released by the media company.

More information

Carlos Núñez, executive president of PRISA Media, explains that “the creation of products and services based on the combination of technology, data and audiences maximize value in the digital environment and allow us to enhance our subscription models, promoting leadership of our brands. With a multidisciplinary profile, José Gutiérrez has successfully developed numerous digital transformation processes and has extensive international experience, which will allow us to make a major leap to the ambitious project in which we are immersed ”.

For Gutiérrez, “we are at a decisive moment in which technology is the lever for the evolution of the business and data is the axis that moves it. PRISA has all the assets to tackle the necessary digital transformation, offer truly innovative and comprehensive digital marketing solutions, reaffirming its strong global leadership capacity ”.

José Gutiérrez (Cádiz, 1985) is a Mechanical Engineer from the University of Exeter. Subsequently, he completed the NextGen Management Program at the University of Wharton, as well as the Digital Marketing Strategy at the London University of Art and the Master of Management Development at IESE Business School.

Until his incorporation to PRISA Media, Gutiérrez headed the Product, Solutions and Innovation area at the Henneo Group. Previously, and for ten years, he worked in the Havas Group where he led the Digital and Customer Technology services globally, which allowed him to develop numerous initiatives for large companies in multiple sectors, at an international level. He was also part of the consulting firm Everis and the Hownet company, belonging to the Alcoa Group. Gutiérrez is also a mentor in various organizations where he supports numerous startups in their digital development.