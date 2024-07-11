Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 22:35

The leader of the government in the Chamber of Deputies, José Guimarães (PT-CE), stated that the inclusion of meat in the tax report is something to celebrate and that this was a collective effort. For him, it is symbolic that the government is ending this legislative semester with the approval of the reform regulations. The zeroing of VAT on animal proteins has been the focus of Congress’ attention in recent days.

He assured that the reform will reduce the tax burden and that there are discussions about the process and calculation of the tax rate. “More important than the inclusion of meat is what we have done for the country,” he said.

The leader of the PT in the Chamber of Deputies, Odair Cunha (PT-MG), said that the inclusion of meat in the text was a political decision, which also took into account statements by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He considered that the debate on the text will continue in the Senate and that there will be time to evaluate the changes.

Guimarães also said that today is a day for celebration, and that tomorrow he will take stock of the semester. He said that there is an expectation that there will be a session on Thursday, the 11th, because the Social Fund project, which is on the government’s list of priorities, still needs to be voted on.