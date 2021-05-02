Nicolás Maduro’s administration issues several bonds per month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the financial aid comes out on a monthly basis such as Bonus José Gregorio Hernández. The last subsidies to come out have been the Family Protection Bonus and the Radical Quarantine II Bonus.

Requirements

In the Patria Platform you can request the José Gregorio Hernández, corresponding to the month of May. Nicolás Maduro’s administration delivers the subsidy to all Venezuelans who are registered in the Plataforma Patria. You only need the National Card to apply for financial aid

The amount of The subsidy will be 720,000 bolivars. The Platform will send the amount directly and gradually. The message that beneficiaries will receive, “The delivery of the José Gregorio Hernández bond begins (May 2021) sent by our president Nicolás Maduro through the system“, it will be sent through the short number 3532 or the application veMonedero.

The delivery of the amount will be made during the 72 business hours and it can be withdrawn from the bank or transferred to a family member or third party. The Patria platform also recommends that before sending the resources to the Bank, the different existing options, such as the payment of public services or the recharge of Movistar, Digitel and Movilnet services, be evaluated.