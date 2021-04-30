The “doctor of the poor” José Gregorio Hernández, venerated as a saint in Venezuela, this Friday officially received the title of blessed of the Catholic Church in a small ceremony held in Caracas.

“With our apostolic authority we grant that the venerable Servant of God, José Gregorio Hernández Cisneros, a faithful layman, expert in science and excellent in faith, who, recognizing in the sick the suffering face of the Lord as the Good Samaritan, helped them with charity evangelical healing her wounds of body and spirit, from now on be called blessed“, indicated the apostolic nuncio Aldo Giordano in the act.

Hernández is the first blessed in the Caribbean country, where they hope that, soon be canonized, for which the veracity of a second miracle must be provided.

Pope Francis gave the green light to Hernández’s beatification process. Photo: EFE

At the beginning of the act, which took place in the church of the La Salle school in Caracas, Cardinal Baltazar Porras reminded all those who wanted to be in the temple, to which only 150 people could access to prevent infections, or in their surroundings and defined Hernández, known as “the doctor of the poor,” as “the archetype of homeland bonhomie“.

De Hernández stressed that he had an “existence focused on doing good to others” and stressed that he dedicated himself to “studying to better serve society.”

In the surroundings of the Church of Our Lady of La Candelaria, where the remains of José Gregorio Hernández rest, Father Gregory Lobo explained that this Friday’s act is “a historical event” and expected “by all Venezuelans.”

“It has been hard work for many decades but today we see the favor of the Holy Father, Pope Francis, consummated,” he said.

For Lobo, this is the recognition of the Catholic Church of the virtues that shone in him and, “from today onwards, the image of José Gregorio Hernández will be placed on the altar.”

The veneration of Hernández is widespread throughout Venezuela. Photo: EFE

For his part, the priest Andrés Villa Carmona also asked that the beatification “should not be only in an act, but should mark the lives of all Venezuelans”, since he considers it to be an “example of holiness and virtues.”

Finally, Villa replied that from today blessed “intercede with God so that this pandemic ends“.

The road to the Vatican

José Gregorio Hernández, who was born in 1864 and died at the age of 54 in 1919 hit by a car, distinguished himself by provide free medical assistance the poorest.

It is not uncommon for a Venezuelan to have a statue of the venerable or a statuette with candles or a glass of water (one of the traditions when praying to him).

And there are thousands who claim to have been saved by the miracle doctor over decades, but it was not until June 2020 when Pope Francis signed the beatification decree after “approving” the case of 10-year-old Yaxury Solorzano, who survived a very serious gunshot wound in 2017. Her mother asked José Gregorio Hernández to save her.

He felt, recounts a note from the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference (CEV), a hand on his shoulder and a voice: “Stay calm, everything will be fine!”

Beatification is the last step prior to canonization.

Pope Francis said he hoped this ceremony help the “reconciliation” of Venezuela, a country hit by a serious political and economic crisis.

“The beatification of Dr. Hernández is a special blessing from God for Venezuela and invites us to conversion towards greater solidarity (…) to produce among all the response of the common good so much needed so that the country revives, be reborn after the pandemic, in a spirit of reconciliation, “the pontiff said Thursday in a message on the occasion of the ceremony.

