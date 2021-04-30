José Gregorio Hernández, venerated as a saint in Venezuela, becomes blessed by the Catholic Church this Friday, an event expected for decades by millions of faithful.

Caracas (AFP)

The coronavirus pandemic, which has overwhelmed hospitals with a very virulent second wave, prevents a massive ceremony from being held in a stadium that brings together thousands of people, as was initially thought.

On the other hand, the declaration as blessed of José Gregorio Hernández (1864-1919) will be made official in a small act in a Catholic school in Caracas, with capacity for 150 people, as the ecclesiastical authorities try to limit the crowds due to Covid-19.

But this doctor is the object of authentic devotion, and although the organizers called on the believers to turn their houses “into small temples”, it is expected that the faithful of the miraculous doctor will gather in front of the church in the popular neighborhood of La Candelaria, where his remains They rested until October 2020, when he was exhumed for the beatification process.

Another altar in the old Caracas neighborhood of La Pastora, where José Gregorio died at the age of 54 in 1919 by being run over by a car, is also usually a congregation point among his devotees.

The start of the ceremony is scheduled for 10:00 local.

“It will be very austere, very sober, very simple but loaded with a lot of spirituality,” said Albe Pérez-Perazzo, coordinator of the beatification commission. “We can hardly call meetings in public spaces when we are precisely celebrating the beatification of the doctor of those who most need help.”

Venezuela, of 30 million inhabitants, has faced a strong second wave of the virus since March, exceeding 2,000 deaths and more than 200,000 infections. The official figures have been questioned by the opposition and NGOs, considering that there is a high underreporting evidenced in overflowing hospitals and multiple requests for financial help in social networks to pay for treatments.

That the beatification occurs in the middle of the pandemic gives a unique aura to the act, since this doctor had to fight the Spanish flu in his country just over a century ago.

“It comes at a dramatic moment,” Apostolic Nuncio Aldo Giordano told AFP this week. “As a scientist who has fought against viruses, it was written in the stars that he had to be beatified when humanity needs hope, needs to find a way” and “he can help us.”

Giordano will preside over the ceremony in the absence of Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, who canceled the trip due to the pandemic.

The “reconciliation” of Venezuela

José Gregorio Hernández distinguished himself by providing free medical assistance to the poorest and it is not uncommon for a Venezuelan to have a statue of the venerable or a statuette with candles or a glass of water (one of the traditions when praying to him).

And there are thousands who claim to have been saved by the miraculous doctor over decades, but it was not until June 2020 that Pope Francis signed the beatification decree after “approving” the case of 10-year-old Yaxury Solorzano, who survived a very serious gunshot wound in 2017. Her mother asked José Gregorio Hernández to save her.

He felt, recounts a note from the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference (CEV), a hand on his shoulder and a voice: “Stay calm, everything will be fine!”

In the Andes we are rejoicing 🎉🎊for the elevation to the altars of the first Andean, the doctor of the poor Doctor José Gregorio Hernández We are collecting flowers for his altar 🙏🇻🇪 #Dancers #Merida pic.twitter.com/57MP0w1i1i – Alfonso #Agro Andino 🌱👨‍🌾🇻🇪 (@AndinoAgro) April 29, 2021



Beatification is the last step prior to canonization.

Yaxury and his family, along with relatives of Dr. Hernández, will be among those attending the beatification mass.

Pope Francis said he hoped this ceremony would help “reconciliation” in Venezuela, a country hit by a serious political and economic crisis.

“The beatification of Dr. Hernández is a special blessing from God for Venezuela and invites us to conversion towards greater solidarity (…) to produce among all the response of the common good so needed for the country to revive, to be reborn after the pandemic, in a spirit of reconciliation, “the pontiff said Thursday in a message on the occasion of the ceremony.