Maybe by name Jose Gomez, it does not sound to you but surely you know who it is if we tell you that it is the European petanque champion in the youth category in 2010.

If this title doesn’t tell you anything either, here’s a hint: “I’ll go back to study, you can’t live off petanque”. This was the headline that José Gómez gave this newspaper when he was only 16 years old after becoming the European petanque champion eleven years ago and that has turned him into a meme.

The press clipping of the newspaper La Verdad where José appears in a photo next to the petanque balls and the famous textual quote it is very popular on social media. The reason? The humor of the matter: a child holding the title of winner of a game associated with the elderly.

Now 27, José Gómez has decided open an account on Twitter, the social network where he was a celebrity without even knowing it. The young man has dared to show his head in the jungle that makes up this platform, laughing at himself and the headline that made him ‘famous’.

Hi, I’m Jose and now I have Twitter. WE’VE COME TO PLAY !!! – Jose Gómez (@josepetanca) March 16, 2021

Anticipating what could fall, it has been José himself who has shared in a ‘tweet’ the clipping of his interview with La Verdad and has caused that social media go wild. This ‘tweet’ has become viral and has been filled with comments in which other ‘tweeters’ welcome you and show you all their support if what you really want is to continue dedicating yourself to your passion: petanque.

The ‘tweet’ has received about 200 comments, more than 3,500 ‘retweets’ and more than 24,000 ‘likes’: “I’m freaking out! I just woke up and saw the move. 2800 followers! I didn’t know that Twitter was going so fast. Let me think for a while, now I don’t know if I have to answer you all or how this works ”, the Murcian wrote when he saw the great reception he was having. The number of followers has continued to grow and already going for more than 6,000 ‘followers’.

In addition, even the program ‘The resistance’, presented by David Broncano, has echoed the arrival of the ‘petanque boy’ on Twitter and they have written him a message implying that they want to have him to take him as a guest: “This is your house”.

“Okay, but to me don’t ask me the money question I have already said that you cannot live with petanque ”, was the response of the protagonist.

After all it seems that José Gómez has not been able to abandon this sport. In his biography on Twitter you can read that petanque “cannot live but not without her either. ”

The Murcian he left school in second year of high school to dedicate himself to his sports career with petanque, as he told this newspaper. In the mornings he helped his mother at home and in the afternoons he dedicated himself to training at the Las Palomas de San Basilio Petanque Club.

Hence the phrase that he would study again. His training partners, who served as counselors, they recommended that he continue with his studies to be able to carve out a future.