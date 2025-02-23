



The Jesuit Álvaro Lobo has written this week a beautiful article in the online magazine of the Company of Jesus in which he remembers that praying is to “love beyond space and time” and that prayer is a flash … of being Catholic. Prayer for the prompt recovery of the Pope is our form of closeness and accompaniment. Francisco has been hospitalized for nine days. Logic days uncertainty about the health of an elderly person with a medical history of non -disabled episodes. Conjecture days not only about your health, but about the causes and consequences. Conjectures that in a few cases confuse desires with reality and that transcend what is happening in the Gemelli hospital room to become imaginary projections about the future of the Church and the Papacy.

It does not seem logical to act as nothing happens. Nor like we are facing a more unimportant episode that adds to the previous ones of March 2023, November 2023, February 2024 and June 2023. It is already seen that Pope Francis has poor iron health and an unwavering will to stay in the rudder of Pedro’s boat overlapping his physical limitations. Especially at a time when a new world is being configured. The highest responsibility that God transmits to a human being in this world is the mission of the Bishop of Rome. The Pope, who embodies the institution of the papacy, is not only key to the Church, it is also for the world and history. Let us not forget that in the instructions that General Bonaparte gave to director Gian Galeazzo Serbelloni of the Cisalpina Republic said: «This old idol will be annihilated. They want freedom and philosophy (…) is the will of the Board of Directors that, when the time comes, the Pope permeates completely and his religion is buried with him ». It has been since then and they see what we are now busy.











