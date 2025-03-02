Three days before being admitted to the Gemelli Polyclinic, Pope Francis created the «Comissio de Donationibus Pro Sancta Headquarters» or Donations Commission for the Holy See, an organism dedicated to the collection of funds. Traditionally the Obolo of San Pedro had … been the most important source of income of the Vatican. This obol is the contributions that the Universal Church makes to the Pope to assign them to the priorities of the Church. Already in 2023 the income of this historical effective communion mechanism had been reduced by half. Now it is said that they are low.

According to recent information from Vida Nueva, the main donors were the dioceses of the world, which contributed 31 million, the foundations, 13.9, private donors, 2.1, and religious orders, 1.2. The United States is the main supplier, with 13, 6 million euros, which represents 28% of the total. It is followed by Italy, Brazil and Germany. Spain is in the tenth place, with a contribution of 800,000 euros. The crisis of the obol is due, among other reasons, to the disaffection of a certain American Catholic world that has closed the tap or has significantly reduced its flow.

It is paradoxical that, in general terms, there is no correspondence between the popularity or public assent that this pontificate and the level of donations. The act of donation has a lot of expression of a confidence that is won, among other reasons, as repeatedly repeated by the Church’s economic responsible, with continued exercises of good management and, above all, of transparency. In this sense, the Spanish Episcopal Conference is developing a compliance system, of regulatory compliance and good practices, which could serve in the future of a model in the Vatican. The budget hole is making a dent and worries the high authorities of the Vatican. The Spanish Maximino Caballero Ledo, Prefect of the Secretariat of Economic Affairs of the Holy See, which during the past weeks has lavished a lot in conferences in Spain, is working thoroughly to clear the technical bankruptcy of the horizon, which is not effective, of the Vatican.