This coming Tuesday Pope Francis will open the Holy Door to begin a Jubilee Year in the Catholic Church. A year dedicated to hope. Aside from the historical notes of this anniversary, which had its first historical reference in the year 1300 with the bull of Pope Boniface VIII, the question we can ask ourselves is what there is to celebrate at a time in history in which the future It is configured as a threat. As the philosopher Marina Garcés points out, our present is no longer that of postmodernity, but that of unsustainability. We are in a time of profound change, of exhaustion, of extinction, also of those ideals that configured the way of understanding progress. A civilization that turns against itself, that has no children, that threatens life, democracy threatened, recurring pandemics, wars at the doorstep, the destruction of nature, transhumanism, unknowns about humanity. Why continue? The question is not where we are going, but how long. We live trapped in uncertainty. Knowing what is going to happen to us in the future is increasingly complicated. Classical utopias are already the heritage of religious visionaries or nostalgic revolutionaries. Scientific utopias become the only viable ones. Could it be said that the crisis of immanent historical hope may be dragging down, or limiting, eschatological hope? We live in a time in need of the future. What we should put hope in and Who we should wait for. Along with the uncertainty we already have a Promise. The Promise of God breaks into our destiny and founds hope. Readers allow me, but at this moment it seems a priority to me to reread one of the most beautiful Encyclicals of Benedict XVI: “Spe salvi.” “May God hear,” said Sancho in Don Quixote, “and sin be deaf, for I have always heard it said that a good hope is better than a base possession.” The Promise is fulfilled these days. Let’s look at Belén, who does not disappoint. Happy hope with a child’s face. Our small and tender hope.

