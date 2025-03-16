In this anniversary week, the Pope has exceeded the most serious of the disease and, according to the last medical parts, his prompt return to Santa Marta is expected. We will have to wait to verify how their strength was to continue with the helm of … Pedro’s boat, the church. In recent days there has been much speculation about the possibility that the end of the disease brings the end of the pontificate, which would mean that the Pope presented his resignation, something that, in principle, does not fit with the strong personality of Francisco.

If Pope Francis has demonstrated, even in this long convalescence, it is a skilled strategist, sagacious and sharp, even when he is sick. Since the tenth floor of the Gemelli room has continued to mark the course of the Church and decide the public management of its process, which is not precisely easy. Now it is time to measure the forces with reality at a time in history in which, in a few weeks, a new world order is being configured that demands, if possible, a moral reference.

One of the main consequences of this health process of the Pope has been that they have begun to perceive how the postfrancisco church can be configured. A historical process that some do not want to arrive and in which others want to be as soon as possible. But the question is what happened in this month of the Pope’s stay in the hospital and how what happened will condition the future of the Church.

An obvious and defining sign of this pontificate, from the beginning, has been that Pope Francis has been far from the affairs and not only of the main ones. It is his way of governing and understanding his relationship with those around him, also with the bishops of the world. Once the Pope returns to take the day -to -day life reins, of the Church, it will be difficult to think that the pontificate continues as if nothing had happened.











