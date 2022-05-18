Mocorito, Sinaloa.- The Citizen Council of Culture of the municipality of Mocorito, Sinaloa, reported that they already have the citizen of Mocorito to be awarded the Gral. Rafael Buelna Tenorio Gold Grain Award“in its XXI edition corresponding to the year 2022, for which they issued a record in which they accredit the Lic. José Francisco González Gastélum as the winner of the call.

The owner of Municipal Institute of CultureYesenia Peña Ramírez explained that there were five proposals received in response to the call issued, which indicated C. José Francisco González Gastélum as deserving of the “Grano de Oro 2022” Award.

Therefore, the jury agreed to agree with these proposals, pointing out the prestige and luster given to the municipality, as well as the quality of its social and humanistic work, which has been recognized throughout the state of Sinaloa and beyond. the borders.

Based on this, it will be on May 23, in the framework of the birthday of General Rafael Buelna Tenorio, when the award ceremony will be held through a solemn session of the town hall.

We recommend you read:

It is worth mentioning that the Citizen Council of Culture is made up of the councilor, Nadia Lizbeth Mejía López, president of the Council’s Culture Commission; the professor, Víctor Manuel Rubio López, who serves as coordinator of the council; María Cristina Sosa Leyva, as secretary of the council and the head of the Municipal Institute of Culture, Yesenia Peña Ramírez as treasurer of the council. The same ones who agreed in said minutes that Mocorito is rich in characters who deserve the honor of receiving such a medal, but only time will order them so that all are recognized, according to their talent and works that mark it.