Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 7:42 p.m.



José Francisco Garre leads the Vox list for the Senate for the next elections on 23-J. Law graduate and lawyer for more than 20 years, he has been spokesman for the municipal group of the party in the Torre Pacheco City Council and legal deputy secretary of Vox Murcia.

On the list he is accompanied as number 2 by Ángela Berzal, a member of the Sports Justice Committee of the Region of Murcia and belongs to the Vox undersecretary. Number 3 is Juana María Navarro, a Special and Primary Education teacher. Vox has not included José Manuel Marín Gascón, one of the three elected senators who had the formation in this legislature.

The party made public the lists for the Senate on Tuesday, in which the former Minister of Industry during the Government of Adolfo Suárez between 1977 and 1980, Carlos Bustelo García del Real, appears as the head of the list for Madrid. In addition, it has signed the Spanish-Cuban writer Zoe Valdés to close her candidacy for the Upper House for the Community of Madrid.