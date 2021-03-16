Sebastián Landa, the Peruvian ‘José Feliciano’, has captivated the jury of Yo soy Chile, which is broadcast on Chilevision. His talent in imitation has led him to be one of the favorites for the final stretch of the contest.

From the southern country, the national participant gave an interview for the program Better Later, where he told details about his performance on the stage of Yo soy Chile.

He assured that he plans to stay longer in that country because, according to a music application, there are the largest number of fans who admire him. Jose Feliciano.

“I sent a video and everything went well. I came here with two more friends from Peru … From the first program, the jury received me with open arms. I came to show the character and they liked it, that’s why I always thank Chile for their affection, ”said the 28-year-old Peruvian.

On final competition, Sebastian Landa He stated that it is enough for him to represent Peru to feel happy and proud of his achievements. “I believe that my main motivations are my girlfriend, my mother and my family. I think I am leaving the name of Peru high, “he added.

“You always have the illusion. I would like to win, but as far as I am now I feel comfortable. Seeing that people like what I do and that my work pays off, I am happy and calm, “he concluded.

For his part, the driver Matthias brivio He was surprised by the characterization of Sebastián Landa to become José Feliciano, interpreter of great successes such as “Merry Christmas”, “The broken glass”, “To say goodbye”, “What will be”, among others.

For several weeks, singer Myriam Hernández, member of the Yo soy Chile jury, has praised the Peruvian impersonator for his great performance. It was she who considered him one of the favorites to be the winner of this season.

