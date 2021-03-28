The Peruvian ‘José Feliciano’, who participated as ‘The best of the week’ in Yo soy Chile, sent an emotional message to his fans through his official Instagram account. In his publication, Sebastián Landa stressed that he always tries to perform his imitation in a professional way, in order to move everyone who attends his shows.

“To pay this tribute to the teacher Jose Feliciano, the most important thing is respect and responsibility, since many imitators can lead you to joke and make a malicious parody, “he said.

“I try to do it in the most professional way, from the beginning, from the moment I step on the stage, I enter the character with great respect, I try to convey and reach the heart of the audience, which is the most important and the most difficult thing to do. “Added the Peruvian, who sang” What will be “for his casting in Yo soy Chile.

Sebastián Landa, Peruvian imitator of José Feliciano in I am Chile

The José Feliciano impersonator He also thanked each and every one of the people who support his participation in the Chilevisión program and his work as an artist in general.

“Thank you for living this dream with me, for your words, your applause, your messages of encouragement, thank you so much to everyone, and when I tell you that I love you very much it is because I really love you. Thank you for making me feel so good and, most importantly, thank you for appreciating this work that is done with responsibility and respect. Thank you for continuing to listen to the great teacher and great musician who is José ”, he stated in Instagram.

I am Chile: ‘José Feliciano’ surpasses ‘Mercedes Sosa’

On Wednesday March 24, Yo soy Chile organized a duel starring the imitators of José Feliciano and Mercedes Sosa, two of the great favorites.

In this edition, the Peruvian Sebastián Landa interpreted “Paso la vida thinking” and won the direct pass to the next round of the competition, beating his opponent, who sang the song “I am bread, I am peace, I am more”.

I am Chile, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.