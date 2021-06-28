On Sunday, June 27, the grand finale of Yo soy Chile was held, presenting as the tenth and last participant the Peruvian Sebastián Landa, impersonator of José Feliciano.

To close the gala, the artist chose as the first theme to perform “When I think of you”, song from the 1990 album Niña. Then, he sang the verses of “He spent his life thinking” (1983), from the album I fell in love. And he concluded his performance with “Oh honey”, also from 1983.

“The bigger you make me the smaller I feel”, exclaimed the imitator, closing his last performance in Yo soy Chile.

“I was very nervous in the first presentation, I did not know if people were going to take this imitation with affection that I do with great respect,” said ‘José Feliciano’, who among his thanks included Peru, his native country.

For her part, the Chilean singer Myriam Hernández expressed the pleasure she felt with Sebastián Landa’s presentation.

“We have had a spectacular night with so much talent. You are really magnificent, that surpasses ”, expressed.

Similarly, he stressed that the imitator decided to act blind to enter the character.

To its turn, Cristian Riquelme he only managed to say: “You are good, very good.” While your partner, Antonio Vodanovic stated: “Great musician, fingering, improvisation. All the nuances of the original are present ”.

“I’m going to toast with you, even with a broken glass,” the jury told ‘José Feliciano’.

I am Chile, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.