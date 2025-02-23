I remember my grandfather Julián sitting in the armchair of my parents’ house, spending his last days between Madrid matches, grandchildren who worshiped him and zarzuela records. The person in charge of putting them used to be because a … day, I still don’t know why: «Jose, son, put me ‘Los Gavilanes ». When he finished his face, he called me to turn the album around. Thus all afternoon, alternating ‘Doña Francisquita’, or any other.

Because the collection was wide. And it still is. He accompanied the songs by taping with the finger heart of his right hand in that headdress upholstered with rare flowers, as if trying to take the rhythm while sang. Although singing is a way of speaking. Let’s say that among its virtues there was no ear. A couple of months ago, in the same armchair – and with identical upholstery – My father listened to ‘La Revoltosa‘. I sat down to listen to her with him, I was curious. And the reality is that Madrid fascinated me from the late nineteenth with corralas, chulapos, manolas and a charming Casticism.

I understand that for the opera a formation is necessary from which I lack. But the zarzuela is something else, something more ours, and when alternating theater with songs- a musical ‘avant-la-lettre’– is accessible. And I think you have to recover it. Therefore I asked the Magi Go to the Teatro de la Zarzuela. I had to behave well because they left me tickets to ‘the Pharaoh Court’. The day before Paula Torres had notified me that the assembly has a lot of operetta and magazine and the truth is that it is. I left happy, I like that popular atmosphere, so little elitistA –Tan Madrid– who joins young people who are going to spend their time without pretensions with older people who wears their best galas; to rich already poor; to understands already upstart. And I am interested that, in times of so much idiot, there are places without rigid protocols in which everything is spontaneous, irreverent and With those aspirations of ‘canallism’ that does not offendas Paula himself told me. That he knows.

And that was what I found. I liked the work, with special mention to the stage direction and that Fantastic Cuplé by Enrique Viana Drag Queen ‘dress, very applauded and rightly so. At least I saw it. And, in reality, This was almost all the public, with the proviso of five ladies who were scandalizeds after giving us the tabarra to the rest for an hour and peak.

But on Friday, listening to Torres Dulce in ‘midnight cowboys’ I knew that he had not liked it at all. The libretto had altered, eliminating scenes, adding others and, according to him, ‘homosexualizing’ the work. With the latter I do not agree, I think we see ‘Wokes’ even in Sodom and Gomorra. But the change of scenes did not know – I don’t know the libretto – and it seems quite serious. As Torres Dulce says, a work can be adapted, but not change at the craving of the first one to pass by.

In any case, unlike the prosecutor, I recognize being ignorant in the matter. The important thing is to be clear that Recover the zarzuela is to recover the most our. My generation has lived back to the genre Chico and that is something that has to change if we want to understand ourselves and enjoy a part of our culture, the most cane. And there is nothing wrong: Cañí is Goya, Gutiérrez Solana and Zuloaga. Julio Romero de Torres, Arniches and Buñuel. And nobody can think of their backs.

I am looking forward to returning. Meanwhile, I will sit down to listen to my grandfather’s albums, which are now in my house. And, in realityI can’t think of tribute to those who left than continue the path that marked us and prevent silence from blurring the way. Same discs, same genes, same armchair: everything remains the same. And it’s okay that it is. Except for the upholstery: it is possible that it takes time asking for a shouting change.