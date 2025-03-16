

03/16/2025



Updated at 2:39 p.m.





An artist collects information, passes through the sieve of his sensitivity and shares it transformed already into something … That absorbs carbon dioxide during the day, at night, expel the oxygen that others will use to breathe. Thus, in ‘Aparts de Soledad’, Albert Serra collects images, sensations and impacts of all kinds, processes them and creates a work of art, which is no longer that of the bullfighter, but his own. But he does not do it from the imagination, since pure creation -and, therefore, free -but from reality. Its raw material is the truth. But, when passing it through his gaze, what comes out is the truth according to Serra, which is not exactly a lie, but that is not life to hair, the super of the neighborhood, the disgusting and harsh reality of Monday at the exit of the cinema.

That is why it has more merit. Instead of telling an invented and perfectly aimed story to what interests him to tell, he works with a handicap, which is to make art with something that cannot control, a real, real and three -dimensional life as a chicken liver. In this case, the afternoons of Roca Rey, his loneliness and his obsessive search for approval. There is no single sun or hope ray in all those afternoons. The life that shows us is a slab, A sentence full of fear and the internal struggle of a lost man-hero in his own maze. The Tics of the right eye, the compulsive actions, the lost look of those who undress to show a lack. Actually, from there all art is born: from a lack. I don’t know what the rock is, although I imagine it. And, in any case, good artists like Serra have the ability to live in their own universe, with adjectives, color palette and a genuine look. Therefore, the director is present throughout the work. I do not know if his gaze is that of the camera, the one of the mounted or that of the simple voyeur. But at all times we see present the exquisite sensitivity of those who do not tell life not how it is, but how it perceives it.

Creating from strengths is fine. Creating weaknesses is even better, because it is more honest. Serra does it by telling us a party that does not know, but either avoids. Roca Rey also does it by fighting from andl immense desire for recognitionwithout knowing that respect always comes through the back door. The obsession with truth is the door to recognition. The obsession with recognition is only the door to death.

If the academy were fair, it would take The Goya for Best Filmaddress, script, protagonist, cast actor, soundtrack, sound, assembly and photography. But I’m afraid that does not matter. The only thing that matters is the immense generosity of Roca Rey by letting himself be portrayed without truquitos for Plañideras with the aim that today we understand some better things. And Serra’s immense talent not only to show the part of the truth that suits his work but also to do so with an extreme intensity that makes success into neurosis. And the sun in shadow. It is your own photosynthesis. Maybe plants are also artists.











