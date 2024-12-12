We reproduce the words that José F. Peláez, winner of the V edition of the Gistau award, spoke at the gala held this Thursday
Win a prize named after David Gistau It is the greatest honor that a columnist, a chronicler or a hybrid between both records can aspire to, which is what David was, an amphibian that changed habitat without problem and being…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#José #Peláez #Full #speech #José #Peláez #Gistau #awards #columnist #worldview #electoral #program
Leave a Reply