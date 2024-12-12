We reproduce the words that José F. Peláez, winner of the V edition of the Gistau award, spoke at the gala held this Thursday

Win a prize named after David Gistau It is the greatest honor that a columnist, a chronicler or a hybrid between both records can aspire to, which is what David was, an amphibian that changed habitat without problem and being…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only