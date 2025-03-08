03/07/2025



The Spanish army is at the service of the Constitution and the people of which emanates, represented in the General Courts. The Spanish Army cannot be at the service of something other than that and, even less, act under the permanent command of something other than the Spanish State … and, ultimately, of the general captain of all armies, who is the head of the State. That is, the king. Another thing is that, within the framework of the international organizations of which we are part, there are missions in which our armed forces are, by delegation, tactically led by an ally. But under no concept of Spain can deliver men to the service of an army different from Spanish and that does not respond directly to the government, to the Courts and the Constitution. First, for dignity and defense of our sovereignty. And second because there is the possibility that Europe ends up being directed by the extreme right and we will find the paradox of having mounted an army to defend ourselves from Putin, but that they end up directing it their satellites, which could send our soldiers against Spain or against the principles collected in our Constitution. Although both assumptions are, in reality, the same.

That there is a joint operation of the EU to increase its deterrent potential against Russia seems indispensable. But that is different from forming a permanent army with the European flag under the direct orders of the commission or the Council. That is aberrant. And more if I imagine the Patriots leading him. Although now the Patriots have become anti -war. They are sorry that some soldier can die for defending Spain from the risk that a murderer like Putin is loose in Europe. They do not know that the only way to guarantee peace is to arm themselves to the teeth. And it seems incredible to have to remember this to Vox, whose speech has already melted with the one on the left of when Vietnam, a blandengue, silly and tearful speech that joins the sign of peace with the warrior of camouflage and Carl Schmitt with ‘Imagine’. Goodism, the ‘Wishful Thinking’ and the magical thinking that ‘to Er Mundo e Güeno’ has abducted the brave right to which, by the way, it does not give the same penalty as one country invades another, steal their resources and distributes it with the United States. That is what they call peace. I have no doubt that, if this had been ordered, they would say otherwise. In any case, they would say it in Cyrillic.

As part of the EU, the security of Spain has three potential risks: Islamist terrorism, Morocco and Russia-Aorbán. Except for the first, the rest of the risks are under the protection of Trump that, of course, will not defend them. To do so we need to strengthen our defense, in a rational, orderly and in coordination with our allies. But under no circumstances we must put men or resources at the orders of something other than our Constitution. Or we will end up regretting.











