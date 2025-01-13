If Sánchez’s new campaign is despicable, it is for destroying the project of an entire generation

01/12/2025



Updated at 9:16 p.m.





It’s okay to remember from time to time that in Spain we suffered for forty years from a cruel dictatorship that generated unquantifiable suffering for millions of people. What’s more, it is convenient, if only to protect our young people from the story that is being told…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only