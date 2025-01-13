THE OPPOSITE LUCK
If Sánchez’s new campaign is despicable, it is for destroying the project of an entire generation
It’s okay to remember from time to time that in Spain we suffered for forty years from a cruel dictatorship that generated unquantifiable suffering for millions of people. What’s more, it is convenient, if only to protect our young people from the story that is being told…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#José #Peláez #Sánchez #Transition
Leave a Reply