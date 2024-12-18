Ezentis, a company based in Seville and whose main shareholder is José Elías (28.5%), will hold its next general meeting of shareholders on January 20 or 21. The board of directors will propose to increase the company’s capital by up to 50% and issue up to 200 million euros of debt in the next five years, as reported by the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) this Wednesday.

The first agreement that will be put to a vote of shareholders has to do with delegating to the board of directors the ability to “expand social capital charged to monetary contributions, on one or more occasions, within the legal period of five years (…) up to the figure equivalent to 50% of the share capital (currently situated at 63,112 euros).” The capital increase will be carried out through the issuance of shares, with or without share premium, at the “time and amount” determined by the board and without the need to consult the general meeting.

On the other hand, Ezentis shareholders will vote on whether to delegate to the board of directors the power to issue, on one or more occasions, directly or through group companies, any type of fixed income securities or similar debt instruments of an ordinary nature, as well as fixed income or other securities convertible into company shares or exchangeable into securities of the company or other subsidiaries of the consortium for a maximum amount of 200 million euros.

Restructuring

The company is embarking on a restructuring and relaunch plan. Last November Ezentis informed the CMNV of the appointment of the well-known businessman José Elías Navarro, owner of La Sirena, president of Audax Renovables and recently executive vice president of OHLA, as non-executive chairman of the board of directors.

Elijah entered Ezentis in 2021 with an investment of 19 million of euros (16.66% of the capital) through Eléctrica Nuriel. The company underwent a restructuring plan, approved at the extraordinary meeting of April 2023, which divided the group into two companies: a technological one, with which Ezentis remained 100% and which maintains its name, and another dedicated to telecommunications. , in which they have a 5% stake.

After the approval of this plan, the company was more than a year suspended from trading on the stock market, until January 2024.

Elías contributed during this restructuring 38.5 million euros to the company before trading was suspended, to which were added another 6 million euros after putting the plan into action.

With a heritage close to 500 million euros according to ForbesElías is one of the most active Spanish businessmen, both on social networks, where he has hundreds of thousands of followers; As in business, with the control of Audax, the health firms Atrys Health, Aspyinfrastructure Ezentis and supermarkets The Mermaidin addition to a wide range of movements in companies as relevant as OHLA