OHLA’s new investors have modified the initially agreed distribution of the amounts committed in the group’s two capital increases, so The shares that each of them have after completing the first increase of 70 million euros vary slightly with respect to what was expected. However, the total amounts assumed by each investor remain unchanged, so their final positions, if the second increase with subscription rights of 80 million is fully completed, will not change.

The brothers Luis and Mauricio Amodio, first shareholders of OHLA, have been diluted for now from 25.98% to 17.62% after not participating in the first capital increase (without rights). Now, in the second, which is expected to be carried out next January, they will contribute 26 million euros, so their position will rise to 21.62%. To do this, they have the rights of their current participation and those transferred to them by the new investors: the also Mexican Inmobiliaria Coapa Larca (INV) will attribute to them up to 47,937,500 rights and the Excelsior Consortium led by José Elías up to 81,326,686 rights. .

Elías has acquired 13.59% of OHLA after purchasing shares in the first operation for 29.59 million euros. The initial agreement established that it would contribute 27 million now and three million in the second expansion. This figure is now limited to 410,000 euros. Their participation will remain, as long as the established 80 million are achieved, at 10.1%.

The third largest shareholder is Andrés Holzer, owner of INV. It has allocated 21.5 million in the first expansion to take 9.87%. Originally it was planned to inject the 25 million committed and provisionally do so with 11.48%, but it has left 3.5 million for the second one. After that, it will limit its weight in the construction company’s capital to 8.39%.

Key Wolf, from the businessman José Eulalio Poza has already disbursed 9.7 million to control 4.45% -Initially he planned to go with 9 million to obtain 4.1%-. In the second increase it will come with 300,000 euros and its participation will be reduced to 3.4%.

Invereadyfor its part, has maintained the initial distribution of its investment. The 6.3 million spent grant it 2.89% and in the second expansion it will dedicate 700,000 euros, so it will be diluted to 2.3%.

Finally Coenersol has increased its contribution in the first increase to 2.91 millioncompared to the 2.7 million expected. It has taken 1.34% (instead of 1.24%) and after the January increase (it will put 90,000 euros) it will drop to 1%.

Elías has been named first vice president of OHLA, which will continue to be chaired, without executive functions, by Luis Amodio. Mauricio Amodio has been appointed second vice president. Likewise, Andrés Holzer and Maricarmen Vicario García, general director of Key Wolf, have joined the board as proprietary directors. Meanwhile, Josep Maria Echarri, founder of Inveready, and Antonio Almansa, administrator of Coenersol, have also joined the governing body although with the status of independents – they can be so by holding less than 3% of the capital.

OHLA and has already secured 31 million euros for the second expansion (the 26 million from the Amodios and the five from the rest of the new investors). In addition, the Excelsior Consortium has agreed to transfer 32,625,000 rights to some employees of the construction company so that, if they wish, they can attend the expansion. If fully subscribed, it would mean an injection of 8.15 million euros. Elías and his partners will also make the rest of their rights available to the placement entities of the second increase, Banco Santander, Bestinver and Alantra. These entities are working rapidly to add the support of managers and funds to the second expansion and in the coming weeks they will also work to obtain the support of OHLA’s minority investors, who have a majority weight in its capital.

The cornerstone of OHLA’s restructuring is capital increases of up to 150 million euros. With this, it gets the banks to release 100 million unavailable deposits that the group has as collateral for the syndicated line of guarantees – the figure could reach 137.8 million. To these amounts, the construction company adds 38.2 million for the sale of the Montreal hospital. This will reduce debt drastically to place its leverage ratio below 2.5 times ebitda (gross operating result).