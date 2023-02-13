Culiacán, Sinaloa.-To make a woman fall in love; Nothing like prose verse: it arrives without metric limits, without rhyme and without rhythm: it is like a muse that has been throwing her clothes along the way.

In the case of the month of love, we should rather talk about a month of 365 days, since it is the woman who occupies the entire almanac. Without women, we should admit it, love would not exist: It is the closest thing to perfection; and authentically, she cries tears of Blood so that we can be born. In the family environment, men are very unstable; and we look like fallen leaves; that, at the slightest breath, fly. Women, on the other hand, never abandon their parents; and end up being his nurses.

One time, I told my girlfriend: -My love, you are a poetry made woman!- The problem is that women are very romantic: she took it as a declaration of marriage and we have already been married for fifty years…

What came first, the man or the woman? Well, if we base ourselves on the Holy Books of the main religions, we would say that it was the man but it turns out that those Bibles were written by men. What’s more, without getting into the depths, why not believe that the Supreme Entity is a woman?…

Girlfriends and wives, at the height of cunning, have made us think that we are the strong and wise ones; but, in reality, it is to their advantage that we believe that. Let’s read carefully: -‘If you love someone, let them go; if he returns; it’s yours; if not, it never was’ -How stupid!; I am not going to let go of someone I love: the above, for sure, was written by a man…! Our women, little by little, have been occupying spaces that were previously forbidden, to the degree that they could even vote: Nobody has given them anything! With effort and courage, they are currently presidents and prime ministers, even of avant-garde countries.

We can affirm, with all honesty, that we are living in The Age of Women; The Time of Love; because without women, love does not exist; We men must put that into our heads…

But the influence of the ladies goes back centuries; when with the intelligence of Athena, one of them took over the throne of Saint Peter, becoming the first and, up to now, only female popess in history; with the innocuous name of Juana; yes, Popess Juana teasing all the Cardinals; or the case, in Mexico, of Gertrudis Bocanegra who, with enormous audacity, inflicted enormous damage on the Spanish forces, causing her to be the only woman to be shot by the weapons of the Viceroyalty of New Spain…

Women have fearlessly launched into space and sometimes have died in it; but the day will come when they fly beyond the stars: they have conquered the Eight Peaks of the World, and run the most strenuous distances, without losing an iota of the love they represent. Yeah! and we drones fly fearful, because the Queen Bee will put order in the Honeycomb…

But; What is that girl doing, flirting with the boy who blushes; or that young lady, holding hands with the boy who watches over him; Or that young lady, hugging her boyfriend, who shows her off?: They are all nets that women throw so that love flourishes. So, let’s make February a month of 365 days, because love deserves it!-

