Zeca Dirceu, the PT’s son, said that doctors had already removed his father’s drain; ex-minister is hospitalized in Brasilia

Former Civil House Minister José Dirceu (PT), 76, left the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) after undergoing head surgery. The procedure was performed at the hospital. DF Star, in Brasília, on Thursday (23.Feb.2023). The updates were published by the federal deputy and son of the politician, Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), this Saturday (25.Feb).

According to Zeca, the doctors removed the drain from the head of the former president of the PT (Workers’ Party). “[José Dirceu] He remains in the hospital, outside the ICU and under observation only”, he wrote on your Twitter profile.

The deputy also informed that José Dirceu has already started walking with the help of physiotherapy.

On Thursday (Feb 23), the DF Star hospital reported that the former minister was diagnosed with “subdural hematoma”. The clinical picture occurs when there is accumulation of blood between the brain and the skull. Here’s the full of the last published medical bulletin (120 KB).

Zeca Dirceu shared an audio of his father the day after the surgical procedure, on Friday (Feb 24). In the recording, the former PT president stated that she would only stay in the hospital for 2 days under observation and then be discharged.

“My exams are normal. The surgery went well, everything is under control.”he said.

Listen (40s):

José Dirceu

The former minister is one of the main historical leaders of the PT. He was convicted in the Mensalão process and arrested in 2013. Afterwards, he was convicted in Operation Lava Jato. José Dirceu left prison in 2019.

Dirceu was one of the main articulators of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) during the 2022 election campaign. It was fundamental in the dialogue with parties that adhered to the candidacy of the Chief Executive. It also helped in getting closer to businessmen and important names in the political scene.