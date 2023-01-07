José de Jesús Corona, Cruz Azul’s starting goalkeeper, was the victim of an assault on Thursday, January 5, according to a report by ESPN. According to this information, the soccer player from the Máquina Celeste was assaulted after leaving the training session of the celestial team at the facilities of La Noria.
The ESPN report indicates that the goalie was robbed at a traffic light located on the light rail tracks, approximately one kilometer away from the training site. Chuy Corona would not have suffered any physical damage and that everything was a scare and the loss of money.
The sources of the world leader in sports indicate that the material loss would exceed 12 thousand pesos. So far it is unknown if José de Jesús Corona filed the corresponding complaint.
However, it transpires that Cruz Azul instructed its players not to stop at the main entrance of the La Noria facilities to avoid more cases of this type.
This after the team’s security cameras detected that a pseudo-fan asked Corona for an autograph at the club’s entrance and then notified two accomplices to carry out the assault.
Neither the club nor the player himself have offered statements regarding this incident so far.
