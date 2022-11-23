“Not even Bolsonaro should have the nerve to ally” the deputy to Culture, said the actor on Twitter; indication became a meme

The actor José de Abreu, affiliated with the PT, criticized this Tuesday (22.Nov.2022) the nomination of the deputy Alexandre Frota (Pros-SP) to compose the transitional government of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in the Culture working group.

“Not even Bolsonaro owes the gall to combine Fleet with Culture! Hence the break. Jesus God the Father! my salts”🇧🇷 he wrote the actor on his Twitter profile. Frota’s nomination also became a meme on social media.

José de Abreu is one of Lula’s main supporters among artists. In October 2021, he announced that he would run for federal deputy for “help” PT, but withdrew in December.

In 2022, back to soap operas, the actor plays Colonel Tertúlio in “Sertão Sea”, gives TV Globo🇧🇷

Here are the actor’s publications on this Tuesday (22.Nov.2022):