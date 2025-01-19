Ferrer, imprisoned for the last four years, has come out of pressure after the Biden administration’s announcement to soften the embargo and remove Cuba from the list of terrorist countries



01/18/2025



Updated 01/19/2025 at 01:32h.





«The only duty that I have is to my country and to my people and it consists of the fact that I must fight until my last breath for the freedom and democracy of my country, for respect for human rights, for having a Cuba…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only