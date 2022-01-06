Millionaires progresses with their work preseason, in less of the uncertainty and annoyance of his fans by the few new faces that the team presents for the season.

Álvaro Montero, the goalkeeper who arrived from Tolima, is the main reinforcement of the team. But a defender joins him, Jose Cuenú, which came to join and is already part of the preseason.

Who is Cuenú?

Cuenú is a 26-year-old and 1.92 meters tall defender, born in the municipality of Guacarí, Valle del Cauca. He comes to Millonarios from Atlético Bucaramanga, where he performed in 2021.

In his career, he played in Llaneros, Orsomarso, Valledupar and Bucaramanga. Last year he played 33 games and scored one goal.

Among its characteristics stands out its strength in the aerial game, in the one against one.

Cuenú has already been confirmed

José Cuenú is the second new face in the team for this 2022, in which Millonarios will have a dispute in the League and in phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores.

It was confirmed by Millos’ own maximum shareholder, Gustavo Serpa, who in a radio interview said on Tuesday that the player had already signed his contract.

It comes as an alternative to Andrés Llinás and Juan Pablo Vargas, the holders of the ambassador behind.

