It had been two years since Mediaset had premiered a fiction directly in the open, without first having passed through one of the multiple platforms that operate in Spain. The honor has gone to ‘Entrevías’, a new series produced by Aitor Gabilondo, architect of the multiscreen adaptation of ‘Patria’, created and written by David Bermejo, and starring a “regular” of the house, Jose Coronado -‘Living without permission’ or ‘The Prince’ are two of his latest works for the communication group-. Its first chapter will arrive on Telecinco this Tuesday around 10:50 p.m.

Structured in two closed seasons of eight chapters each, ‘Entrevías’ is the story of Tirso Abantos (Coronado), a sullen and unbelieving guy, a misanthrope fed up with the society in which he lives, who one fine day, after a family incident , is forced to take care of his granddaughter Irene (newcomer Nona Sobo), an adopted young woman of Vietnamese origin, whom her mother is unable to control. Rebellious and rebellious, the young woman continues to frequent the bad company that Tirso hates and plans to elope with her Colombian boyfriend Nelson (Felipe Londoño). Little by little, as Tirso gets to know his reality, he will accept that the world around him has changed and that this is not necessarily bad.

“He is a wonderful character, an antihero,” Coronado said yesterday at the press conference with which the chain presented the series. In his opinion, fiction is a love story, in its different facets, the paternal-filial and that of the two lovers, who make up “a wonderful Romeo and Juliet”. But it also speaks of racial, economic, social and cultural prejudices. «It is a reflection of the complex and polarized society in which we live today, where there is a clash of generations and a generation gap, but also a clash because the neighborhood that this man began to build forty years ago, like many millions of Spaniards who came from the countryside, over time he has been opening up to the world, immigration has arrived from all sides and he is still anchored in the 20th century, without wanting to evolve. It will make us think about how we act with those who are not the same as us, ”explains the actor.

Action, love, suspense, thriller and even some touches of humor are the backbone of this fiction that has another great actor from the world of acting, Luis Zahera, among its cast. “It’s a neighborhood series and I’m from the neighborhood, so I feel very identified,” says the actor who gives life to Ezequiel, the polar opposite of Tirso, a corrupt and dangerous police officer who tricks everyone with his spontaneity and sarcasm. . “Tirso believes that the rules are to be followed and Ezequiel believes that the rules are to be broken,” he maintains. In his opinion, ‘Entrevías’ is a “modern series, with very contemporary characters, and a product that, like new fiction, risks and commits more”.

Both actors have already coincided in ‘Live without permission’ and it seems that the duo works. “We understand the trade in the same way and we love it the same,” explains Coronado. «For me, Luis is one of the best actors in Spain. Everything that comes out of his mouth is believable and organic. I don’t know how he does it, but you just have to listen to him and let it flow,” he continues. “We’re lucky,” Zahera replies. Jose moves in order and I move in chaos, but the thing is that we make a very good couple ».

For David Bermejo, creator of the series, ‘Entrevías’ is the story of “a human being who has lost faith in the human being, an antihero who finds himself forced to be a hero and who, by dint of living with what has always hated, ends up accepting and understanding this society. It is the path of this antihero who teaches us that through coexistence we can break prejudices. In this sense, Gabilondo says that whenever they consider making a series for Mediaset, they try to synthesize “part of what is happening in society” in a character. “I think ‘Entrevías’ is the type of series that should be done on free-to-air television: tell what is happening from different characters and voices, in a balanced way, so that the debate is live and not polarized.”