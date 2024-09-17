José Chapur Zahoul, the well-known president of Grupo Palace, has generated reactions within the tourism sector after his statements about Darío Flota and the government’s management of Quintana Roo.

At a recent event, Chapur praised the appointment of Flota as the new Secretary of Tourism Development of Yucatan, applauding the decision of Governor-elect Joaquín Díaz Mena, of the Morena coalition. However, he did not spare criticism of the administration of Quintana Roo, led by Mara Lezama, for the lack of communication with businessmen in the tourism sector.

The Yucatecan businessman highlighted the work that Flota carried out during his time as Secretary of Tourism of Quintana Roo, emphasizing that his work was crucial for the growth of the state in terms of hotel offerings and tourist arrivals.

Although Flota left his post more than three years ago, Chapur emphasized that the growth in the sector has not been the result of one person alone, but rather the joint effort of the tourism industry. In his words, “no one can do it alone,” recognizing the importance of collaboration between the government and the private sector.

However, the issue was not free of contrasts. Chapur pointed out the need for better coordination between Quintana Roo and Yucatan, especially with regard to meeting tourism, a segment that, according to the businessman, has lost strength in recent years. He stressed that, in Yucatan, the key to the tourism rebound lies in close work with businessmen in the sector. “We know that there are businessmen who are very knowledgeable about tourism and what the state needs for it to rebound,” he said.

For his part, Darío Flota has been at the center of controversy since his departure from Quintana Roo. At the time, he attributed to former governor Carlos Joaquín González the responsibility for the multimillion-dollar debt that the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ) left with its suppliers.

According to Flota, when the administration was handed over in August 2022, the debt amounted to 680 million pesos, a figure that increased to nearly 800 million by the end of September of the same year. This increase was due to previously signed contracts that continued to generate debt due to non-compliance with the corresponding payments.

This panorama makes clear the need to rethink management and collaboration strategies between key tourism stakeholders in the region. While Yucatán is betting on a new stage under the leadership of Darío Flota, Quintana Roo continues to face challenges in its relationship with the private sector, a crucial aspect if it seeks to maintain its position as one of the main tourist destinations globally.