Chivas knows that it cannot afford to fail again. The club this semester was not even a shadow of what they showed in the last tournament in which they even reached the grand final of the Liga MX. This being the case and after ruling out his departure, Paunovic wants to recover the focus and sensations that the flock generated at the beginning of his management, but to do so the Serbian-born coach requires the departure of his discards and the signing of reinforcements in key areas. .
After the departure of Hiram Mier, the losses in Chivas have stagnated, when days ago they seemed very clear. However, on the other hand, the club's board is making fleeting progress in signing reinforcements. In 90min we have confirmed that Guillermo Martínez is close to closing his arrival at Verde Valle, but before that the scorer would join the flock José Castillo, a young man who has been negotiating with Pachuca for days and whose signing is one signature away from being official.
Castillo, a central defender by nature but who, due to necessity, played as a winger last semester, will join Chivas in the following days. The agreement between the herd and the Tuzos has been closed for a figure of two million dollars in addition to the transfer with an option to purchase Armando González, one of Guadalajara's important talents. It was the 22-year-old defender himself who forced his transfer to Verde Valle after refusing to do preseason with Pachuca.
