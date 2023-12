Monday, December 11, 2023, 00:48

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

«Cartagena must diversify its economy more and base it on new technologies, which are essential for growth. To do this, it has to rely on the UPCT,” stressed the well-known economist José Carlos Díez a few days ago in Cartagena, in his conference 'Artificial intelligence, productivity and…

This content is exclusive for subscribers