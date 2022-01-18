In love! Entrepreneur and manager Jose Carabano, known as Junior and Venezuelan graphic artist, published a wide variety of photographs with the sought-after actress on his social networks vanessa suarez, who has more than a million followers on his Instagram account from all over the world.

This young couple shouts their love from the rooftops, which is why they enjoy their vacations together with various trips in different countries. Also, both have proven to be beach lovers, as it is one of their favorite places to take a photo session.

“We take advantage of our free time to share moments together, we both work a thousand miles an hour and that’s why we can hardly give ourselves a short break, we like to travel to learn about the culture of different countries, especially places where we can enjoy the sea,” said José Carabano.

José Carabaño and Vanessa Suárez shout their love. Photo: Instagram

Vanessa Suárez played Giselle Machado in the telenovela “Between your love and my love” (2015), written by renowned producer Carlos Pérez. But that’s not all, this successful Venezuelan actress also ventured into music in 2017, participating in the song “VIP”, by Corina Smith and Gaby Noya.

Both Venezuelans have strengthened their relationship in recent months despite their busy schedule due to their work commitments. Carabaño has earned a place in the music industry by representing great international artists.

In 2017 he was in charge of the design and development of the first album of the urban singer Ozuna, called Odisea. All the work that José Carabaño has done has been recognized by Billboard. Currently, he continues to work on the development of talents in the urban genre, work that can be viewed on his social networks.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Suárez is focused on important projects and positioning herself more as an influencer on social networks, having a significant number of followers, including well-known characters such as Karol G and the Peruvian Amy Gutiérrez.