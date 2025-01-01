José Campos Cañizares, doctor in History, opens the notion of truth, he has studied it from the very origins of the Festival, but, far from sitting on a throne in which to pontificate in a low voice, he has a notion of bullfighting that he has studied with the academic delight that this art so linked to Spain allows.

A vision that must be defended, perhaps because, beyond the debates, the bull is in everything Hispanic and eradicating it is a substantial error: in the philosophical sense of substance. This is an assessment that does not belong to the interviewee, but that could well be signed by someone to whom the most exotic students listen with pleasure when he explains bullfighting.

A talk with him is the memory of that afternoon of the “1981 Autumn Fair” when the posters carried “Manolo Vázquez, Antoñete and Curro Romero.”

He does not forget “that fifth bull”, by Juan María Pérez-Tabernero, who remained engraved in that part of his memory that connects with the divine. Because Master Chenel was his teacher of energies, what the poets said about his peers. And he followed Antoñete with the desires of yesteryear, something that, years later, only happened to him with “César Rincón.”









Campos Cañizares, who has been a university professor even in Taiwan, was also present at the fateful death of Yiyo in Colmenar Viejo, on that journey to another dimension of the right-hander. There, our profile was aware, in the time it takes for an angel to arrive (and never better said), that “this (bullfighting) is not worth it.” An ephemeral thought that vindicated him that “death is there”, and that a set of the most negative chances lead to the cold marble and the sculptural group of Luis Sanguino next to Las Ventas.

He saw the scene. He saw how the matador “died in the stirrup.” Exact and mournful moment in the history of the bull. And it was, which already gives more tremors to whoever signs this interview.

José Campos insists that the thought in which he reduced bullfighting to something meaningless was a momentary reflection, the result of nerves. Because he has seen many fucks, but very few were in Colmenar Viejo that mournful summer afternoon, August 30th of the year of grace/misfortune of 1985. And whoever was, does not want to remove those sands of the past, the most prone to curses, witchcraft and tricks various coming from when Paquirri could not reach Córdoba, where Federico already wrote that death watches from its towers.

Essayist, due to the heat and the very essence of the reported genre that we are writing, he does not have time or space to give a definition to what we understand as “the truth”, a noun that, in this business of the bull, he understands as something “too conclusive.” ». Even so, he risks a happy apothegm; that “the truth is what sustains bullfighting.” And yes, it gives its spaces “to technique”, but here another accurate phrase defines an entire conception of the world: “Technique is a weapon that can overcome beauty. Or avoid it. Pure healthy dialectic of bullfighting.

Without lanterns of emotion but seeing the celebrations in Madrid, he understands that there is, today, “a rising era of bullfighting.” That among “so much propaganda” for or against, “it is the young people who themselves want to know the content and the art.” Without interested mediators. This position inevitably leads to another: the pedagogy of bullfighting.

Cultural curiosity

He controls more than anyone, in his dual role as a high school and university teacher. Here, in how to explain the bull, you know that either “it is not touched”, or if it comes out and is touched “it is done in a negative way.” That the teacher who introduces a mere mention of the Festival so that it is understood “takes a risk” in front of the blackboard. A direct and perverse consequence.

“In Taiwan”, when he explained ‘Spanish’ there, the students “let them talk” about the bulls. The Taiwanese felt a “cultural curiosity for something typical of Spanish culture” that had to at least be understood. And understanding, as we know, can be prior to respect. Leonardo Da Vinci already said it: “The noblest pleasure is the joy of understanding.”

That’s what the speech is about, the talk with the professor, which avoids the Urtasun case that is filling up places and mentioning it is giving publicity to the minister. In one of these squares, Las Ventas, José Campos is happy to go to a temple.

Or what is the same. That we have at the coordinates 40°25’55.5 north latitude and 3°39’47.8 west longitude “the maximum reference point of bullfighting.” And the reason is very obvious. The public of Madrid, the “Las Ventas fan, it’s not that they know more, it’s that they see more.” And a large part of Madrid’s bullfighting lovers “don’t miss any celebration.”

In the bull, as in existence, there are perhaps four fixed ribs in the criterion, but partial vision can have several. Campos, at this time, today values ​​the matador who “faces the most difficult bull.”

Fernando Robleño, Juan Ortega and Borja Jiménez enter his dream shortlist now, who, in the opinion of the author of ‘El toreo chivalleresco en la era de Felipe IV. Techniques and socio-cultural meaning’, is the one who “must be followed because of his hunger for success.”