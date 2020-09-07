England won the T20I series by beating Australia, also number 1 in the rankings

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will miss the third and final T20 International against Australia on Tuesday due to spending time with his family. The 29-year-old played a key role in his team’s six-wicket win by scoring an unbeaten 77 in the second T20. He then moved out of England’s bio-safe environment to his family.England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement released on Monday, “He will not play in the last T20 International against Australia at the Aegis Bowl on Tuesday.”

England are currently 2–0 in the three-match series. As a member of the Test team, Butler spent two months in a bio-safe environment for the Test series against the West Indies and Pakistan. He then joined the limited overs team for the England tour of Australia.

“Butler will return to the bio-safe environment on Thursday before the first ODI at Old Trafford on Friday but will be tested before that,” the statement said. After the final T20 in the Aegis Bowl, both teams will travel to Manchester for a three-match one-day series.