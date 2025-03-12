14 years have passed since José Bretón will kill his children Ruth and Joséaged six and two, burning their bodies in the Cordoba farm of the burns. Having repeatedly denied his involvement in the crime, now, the filicide – which celebrates a 25 -year prison sentence— has confessed authorship of the double murder for the first time.

Revelation has come to light through A series of cards That the known as ‘The Quemadillas Monster’ sent the writer Luisgé Martín, with whom he had correspondence for three years. Now, Martín, who even visited the murderer in the prison of Herrera de la Mancha, has advanced part of the content of these letters in The confidentialthat They will be published soon In his book ‘El Hatement’, edited by Anagrama.

The crime goes back to October 8, 2011, the day Breton ended the lives of his children, then burning his bodies in a bonfire to try to make them disappear. In his conversation with Luisgé Martín, the murderer is “absolutely sure” that the little ones did not suffer. “Before putting the bodies in the fire I checked that they did not breathe, they were already dead. They didn’t find out what was going to happen. They trusted me. There was no fear or pain or any kind of suffering, “he confesses.

“I killed them for impatience”

Three weeks before, his wife Ruth Ortiz had informed him of his intention to divorce him. “When Ruth abandoned me I went into anger. At first I had no strange thoughts, but then the idea of ​​the murder was made,” Breton acknowledges in his conversation with the writer. The reason, according to his own words, was despair: “I killed them for impatience. I needed that situation to end, to disappear doubts and uncertainty. “

In addition, the filicide insists that did not act for revenge towards his ex -wife. “What was I going to avenge me? I agreed with the separation. It seemed good.

The case, which shocked the entire country and opened public conversations about the Vicaria violenceit became one of the most media in the history of Spain. On July 22, 2013, Breton was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the double murder of his children by the Provincial Court of Córdoba. The sentence considered proven that The crime was premeditatedbecause the crime preparations began on September 29, 2011, when he bought orphidal and motivated to numb the little ones.





“I wanted them to die without suffering”

However, Breton says that everything was improvised. “I didn’t look two main conditions that they had to be fulfilled when carrying out the murder: “That they died without suffering and that the bodies disappeared later so that they would not find them. Without bodies there is no crime, that is in any police novel. He had the medications and had the firewood on the farm, I only had to buy the diesel.”

Thus, Breton remembers that he dissolved the pills in sugar water and gave them to the small Ruth and José to drink them. “There was neither fear nor pain,” he says, but recognizes the writer that “at the same foot as the bonfire,” he realized that What he had done was a “monstrosity”. “‘But what have you done!’, He repeated again and again.

However, Breton has explained to the writer that “he has had to forgive” but knows that “no one else can do it”: “If it had been the other way around, If Ruth had killed our children, I would have forgiven herbecause it is a feeling that I get naturally. But I understand that she never forgive me and that she wants all the evil of the world. I have won it more. “